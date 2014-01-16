Get Desert & Route 66 Travel Tips with The Sun Runner at the LA Travel & Adventure Show

01/16/2014 02:46PM, Published by Steve, Categories: Travel, News, Today

The Sun Runner, The Journal of the Real Desert, will host Jim Conkle, “Mr. Route 66,” at the magazine's booth during the upcoming 2014 LA Travel & Adventure Show, February 8 & 9, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Conkle is one of the world's foremost authorities on Route 66 and has traveled the full length of America's “Mother Road” more than 250 times.





Conkle is the founder of the Board of Preservation of Historic Roads & Corridors, the Route 66 Preservation Foundation, and the Route 66 and Highway 99 alliances. He is the publisher of the Route 66 Pulse newspaper, and served as spokesperson for Hampton Inn/Hilton Hotels from 2002 to 2006 (with a focus on Route 66 travel), and is the recipient of the Public Relations Society of America's top award, The Silver Anvil, the Smithsonian Magazine's top award for preservation, and the Presidential Preserve America Award.





As a tour leader, Conkle has guided groups from Chinese Cadillac dealers to French photographers along Route 66, and he has served as a consultant on all things Route 66 to Hollywood, Congress, and cultural tourism and preservation organizations and initiatives.





Conkle will be joining Sun Runner publisher, Steve Brown, at The Sun Runner's booth (#348, directly across from the Travel Theater) during the country's largest travel show to provide travel advice and tips for those interested in traveling Route 66. His presence at The Sun Runner booth is no accident. Conkle served as Brown's guide along Route 66 across the Mojave Desert for the cover story of the 2013 Desert Treasures Issue of The Sun Runner.





The two had previously worked together on cultural tourism issues related to the California deserts region, and are now preparing for a multi-episode shoot of Brown's new PBS television show, The Real Desert, with Steve Brown, motoring west from Amarillo, Texas to Victorville, California, scheduled for this spring. The Real Desert currently airs weekly to 5.7 million homes across southern California on KVCR PBS, and will be available this winter on the national PBS programming feed, as well as on demand on the DISH Network nationally.





Brown, an award-winning internationally published journalist and former president of the California Deserts Visitors Association, will be on hand to provide desert travel information for the California deserts and the Southwest. This year's travel show will mark the seventh consecutive year The Sun Runner has been distributed to travelers attending the show, and Brown's fifth consecutive year promoting desert travel at the show.





The Sun Runner booth will be giving away DVDs of The Real Desert, with Steve Brown, and other desert prizes during the course of the weekend. A petition to remember Huell Howser, a friend of the magazine's who died nearly a year ago, by honorarily naming California Route 62 in his memory as the Huell Howser Highway, will also be available at the booth.





Route 62 runs from Palm Springs, where Huell had a home (and where he died), through Twentynine Palms, where Huell had another home, and where the world's largest Marine Corps base is located (Huell served in the Marines). The petition will be presented to the appropriate governmental authorities in March, 2014. An online petition has gathered more than 1,000 signatures from around California and the world without any publicity.





Information will also be available at The Sun Runner booth on an upcoming tour of Little Petroglyph Canyon, near Ridgecrest in the northwest Mojave Desert, as well as other desert activities and events. Little Petroglyph Canyon is the largest concentration of Native American petroglyphs found in the western hemisphere.

