The Real Desert now offers DVDs

Gallery: The Real Desert, with Steve Brown: DVDs [5 Images] Click any image to expand.

The Real Desert, with Steve Brown, the new CV Studios Entertainment PBS television series hosted and written by Sun Runner publisher, Steve Brown, is now offered on DVD. The first four episodes: The Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms, the Agua Caliente - the original inhabitants of Palm Springs, Borrego Springs, and Lake Havasu, are available now. New episodes are in post-production and will be available on DVD shortly after airing on PBS.

The DVDs are engineered to be able to screen on all DVD players internationally. Wholesale orders are available. Please contact publisher@thesunrunner.com for wholesale inquiries.

To order: http://Kunaki.com/MSales.asp?PublisherId=137442

Watch The Real Desert, with Steve Brown, Monday nights at 7:30 and Sunday nights at 5, on KVCR PBS TV across southern California.



Visit with Steve Brown at the 2014 LA Travel & Adventure Show, February 8 & 9, at the Long Beach Convention Center, at The Sun Runner/Real Desert booth (#348), and "Mr. Route 66," Jim Conkle. Get discounted tickets at http://www.latravelshow.com and enter PromoCode: SunRun.



Be part of the show! Join Steve Brown, The Sun Runner, and The Real Desert for a tour of Little Petroglyph Canyon near Ridgecrest, California, in the northern Mojave Desert, March 29 & 30, 2014. For information: http://www.thesunrunner.com/2013/12/12/join-the-sun-runner-and-the-real-desert-for-an-unforgettable-...



